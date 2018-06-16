Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 127,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,962. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $139.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

