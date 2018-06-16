M&T Bank Corp Has $337,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Silver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 27,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC traded down $0.07, reaching $18.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 58.88% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 102.40%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

