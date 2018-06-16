M&T Bank Corp Purchases 171 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $443.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,982. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.49 and a 12-month high of $445.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.05, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $6,091,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,368,504.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.50, for a total value of $7,519,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,030,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,744 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

