Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mudrick Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Share Price

News headlines about Mudrick Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MUDSU) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mudrick Capital Acquisition earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0491384811742 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition traded down $0.07, reaching $10.19, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,031. Mudrick Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

