Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA) to announce $246.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.23 million to $251.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $232.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $903.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $918.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $952.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,386,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 132,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,465,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,545,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 6,910,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,144,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,560,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,201. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

