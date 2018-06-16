MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $27.75 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co traded up $0.24, hitting $54.98, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 35,709,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

