Financial Review: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) versus Munich Re (MURGY)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS: SHNWF) and Munich Re (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Munich Re has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and Munich Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 N/A N/A N/A Munich Re 0.86% 1.60% 0.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Munich Re shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and Munich Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 0 5 0 0 2.00 Munich Re 1 2 6 0 2.56

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and Munich Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 $3.24 billion 3.05 $648.68 million $2.87 15.19 Munich Re $60.52 billion 0.56 $375.00 million N/A N/A

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Munich Re.

Dividends

Munich Re pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Munich Re beats SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. It launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. The firm also manages hedge for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Munich Re

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, crop insurance systems, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, retroactive, aviation, space, and workers' compensation. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.