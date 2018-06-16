Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Murphy USA worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $83,141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $9,887,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,401,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,671,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,719,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 955,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 523,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,024. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.02 per share, for a total transaction of $499,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

