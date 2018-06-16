Musicoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,908.00 (CRYPTO:MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Musicoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Musicoin has a market cap of $6.08 million and $10,908.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

