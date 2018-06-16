Musicoin (MUSIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,011.00

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Musicoin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Musicoin has a market cap of $5.86 million and $11,011.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.07661260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00223683 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Musicoin

MUSIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

