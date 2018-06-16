MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Receives $36.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial opened at $38.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $166,197.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $130,632.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,891.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,787 shares of company stock valued at $736,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 170.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

