Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MVC Capital worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MVC. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 481,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MVC Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,415.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $39,123.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 979,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,115.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,889 shares of company stock valued at $399,628. 10.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:MVC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MVC Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

