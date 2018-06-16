Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Mylan worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

