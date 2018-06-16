Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Director Mark Altmeyer Purchases 3,500 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 38,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,675. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -2.15.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MYOV. Barclays cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $17.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

