MYR Group (MYRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYRG. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price target on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

MYR Group opened at $36.49 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.59. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.64 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $37,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $394,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 39,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,566. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

