Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) VP Sells $1,259,282.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MYGN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,979. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

