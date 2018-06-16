Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $734.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

NBR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,603,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply