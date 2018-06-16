Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $734.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

NBR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,603,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

