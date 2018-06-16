NetSol Technologies (NTWK) CEO Purchases $16,250.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 2,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Najeeb Ghauri purchased 2,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $5.80 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.94% of NetSol Technologies worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

