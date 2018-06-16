NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $163,902.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00588549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00242894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093733 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

