Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.51 Million

Brokerages expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $624.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $639.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $607.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.88%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $82.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other news, EVP Edward S. Knight sold 26,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $2,315,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $123,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,039. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 904,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $95.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

