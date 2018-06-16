Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $123,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $178,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $2,811,039. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 243.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 613,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,498,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

