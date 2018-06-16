Natera (NTRA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natera earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 44.844116521771 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Natera stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 523,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,301. Natera has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, major shareholder Claremont Creek Partners Fund sold 37,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $430,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,374 shares of company stock worth $770,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.