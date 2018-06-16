Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nemaska Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Nemaska Lithium alerts:

Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

NMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemaska Lithium in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Nemaska Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE NMX opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Nemaska Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.44.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of lithium hard rock mining properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province; and the Sirmac property, which comprises 24 mining claims covering an area of 1,101 hectares located to the north-west of Chibougamau.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nemaska Lithium (NMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.