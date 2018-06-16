National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 249,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,387,513 shares of company stock worth $7,889,192. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 113,580 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 413,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.31.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

