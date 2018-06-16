National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) Director Thomas D. Wood Acquires 54,643 Shares

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) Director Thomas D. Wood acquired 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $546,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Energy Services remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,964. National Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

