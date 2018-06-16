National Express Group PLC (NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 419.90 ($5.63).

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 440 ($5.90) to GBX 445 ($5.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 380 ($5.10) to GBX 390 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.90) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of National Express Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £243,005.10 ($326,050.05). Also, insider Jane Kingston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £12,120 ($16,261.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,783 shares of company stock valued at $185,882,488.

Shares of National Express Group traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04), hitting GBX 404 ($5.42), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 520,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 337.20 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 401.80 ($5.39).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.