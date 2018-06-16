National General Holdings (NGHC) Holdings Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,645 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.27% of National General worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGHC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in National General by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,276,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in National General by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,732,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National General by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.94. National General Holdings has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. National General had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $161,345.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares in the company, valued at $413.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

