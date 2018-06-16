Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $508,000 Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,639,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 760,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,929,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after buying an additional 637,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,479,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after buying an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,806,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 640,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 270,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. B. Riley downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco traded down $0.68, hitting $41.48, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 4,905,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,857. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In other news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

