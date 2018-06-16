National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Sells 5,000 Shares

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National-Oilwell Varco traded down $0.68, hitting $41.48, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,857. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

