Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,612 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,934,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

National Retail Properties traded down $0.03, reaching $42.14, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,439,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.56 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,023,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,168. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.