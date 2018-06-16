National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77. National Vision has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.97 million. National Vision’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $471,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 338,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $10,708,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,870,180 shares of company stock worth $376,047,302. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $4,873,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

