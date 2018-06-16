Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,425 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of National Vision worth $38,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $9,419,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 21.2% during the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $4,264,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $5,296,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EYE opened at $36.98 on Friday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.97 million. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 14,887 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $471,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 7,166 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $227,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,870,180 shares of company stock valued at $376,047,302. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

