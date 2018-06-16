Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,505 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Apache by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 189.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of Apache opened at $41.61 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.21.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

