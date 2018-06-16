Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 524,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 167,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,627. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

