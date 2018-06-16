Cerner Co. (CERN) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,002 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Cerner worth $48,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cerner to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.51.

CERN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,811. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,102,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

