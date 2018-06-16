Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Envision Healthcare worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 194.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVHC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Envision Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of EVHC opened at $44.67 on Friday. Envision Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.41%. Envision Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

