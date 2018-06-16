Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,224 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eaton by 50.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 3,580,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,686. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

