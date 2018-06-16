Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 27,633 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 853,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Edward S. Knight sold 26,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $2,315,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $192,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,039. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.