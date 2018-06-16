Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,861 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,063,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,177 shares during the period. Engadine Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $39,350,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 11,649,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,972,000 after acquiring an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S traded down $0.58, hitting $23.14, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 653,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,950. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Several research firms have commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

