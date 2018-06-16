Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,774 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $170,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. opened at $6.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.37%. equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.