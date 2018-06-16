Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZRK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,272,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 840,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,097,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 602,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 4,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 286,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZRK shares. Brean Capital set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Bank Of The Ozarks stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 1,499,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,468. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.11 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

