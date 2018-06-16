Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 25,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,555,636.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,688.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,344.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,527,925. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher traded down $0.33, reaching $102.31, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 4,509,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,362. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $104.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

