Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Hovde Group set a $105.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares opened at $99.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.