Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.05 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of NuVasive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,226,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $23,302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 800,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $55.33. 1,015,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,488. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.