Natixis Purchases 110,259 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1,127.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,259 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,044,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $113.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. ValuEngine downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.