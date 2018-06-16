Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage opened at $11.49 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $256.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $215.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.09 million. equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.