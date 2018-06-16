Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NATR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 36,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,333. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 69.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 956,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

