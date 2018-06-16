Natus Medical (BABY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

BABY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price target on Natus Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Natus Medical traded down $0.05, hitting $36.05, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.49. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.91 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Hawkins sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $5,355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,756.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,209. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 81.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

