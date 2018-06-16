NavCoin Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00009571 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00092070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028124 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00417833 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,964,607 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NavCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.