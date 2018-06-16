Navient (NAVI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush raised Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Navient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.